Battle of the North: How does where a president come from reduce inflation in Ghana? - Kwesi Pratt

Seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr has slammed those pitching the political contest between Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama as a clash of the Northerners.

Kwesi Pratt wondered where such a thing is coming from stressing where a president emanates from is absolutely irrelevant to the progress of the nation and Ghanaian livelihoods.



The election of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set the stage for a real showdown with former President John Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Jubilee House in 2024.



And with both presidential hopefuls hailing from the northern part of the country, some people have labelled next year's election as the 'battle of the North' but Kwesi Pratt finds this very outrageous.



"If you choose a President who hails from Berekum, how does that reduce inflation? If you elect a President from Sogakope, how will that reduce our debt?", he questioned.



He asked that such claims be dropped, stressing what is important is to "elect leaders who will work hard to remove our burdens".

Mr. Pratt gave these comments during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme Friday morning.







