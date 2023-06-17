1
Menu
News

Bawku Conflict: Bimbila, Kpatinga curfew renewed

Curfew Imposed 2ss File photo

Sat, 17 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, has extended the curfew hours for the Bimbilla, Kpatinga, and Bawku Municipality following the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council. The renewed curfew hours aim to maintain peace and security in these areas according to a 3news.com report

The report stated that the curfew hours for the Bimbilla township will be from 12:00 midnight to 4:00 am until further notice. The government emphasizes the importance of exercising restraint and resolving conflicts through non-violent means. It urges chiefs, opinion leaders, youth, and the people of the area to work towards achieving peace.

Furthermore, the government has imposed a total ban on carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons within the municipality and as a result, anyone found in possession of such items will be subject to arrest and prosecution.

In addition to Bimbilla, the curfew hours for Kpatinga and its environs have also been renewed, starting from 12:00 midnight to 4:00 am.

Similarly, the curfew hours in the Bawku Municipality and its environs, located in the Upper East Region, have been extended. The curfew will be enforced from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.

The Ministry of Interior and the government at large reiterate the importance of peaceful coexistence and call on all individuals within these areas to abide by the curfew regulations.

You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:





You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV







AM/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Don't allow Mahama to come close to presidency – Annoh-Dompreh
Nogokpo's 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare expires
Why is Frimpong-Boateng being prosecuted? – Prof Adei quizzes
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi
Related Articles: