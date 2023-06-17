Bawku Conflict: Bimbila, Kpatinga curfew renewed

File photo

The Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, has extended the curfew hours for the Bimbilla, Kpatinga, and Bawku Municipality following the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council. The renewed curfew hours aim to maintain peace and security in these areas according to a 3news.com report

The report stated that the curfew hours for the Bimbilla township will be from 12:00 midnight to 4:00 am until further notice. The government emphasizes the importance of exercising restraint and resolving conflicts through non-violent means. It urges chiefs, opinion leaders, youth, and the people of the area to work towards achieving peace.



Furthermore, the government has imposed a total ban on carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons within the municipality and as a result, anyone found in possession of such items will be subject to arrest and prosecution.



In addition to Bimbilla, the curfew hours for Kpatinga and its environs have also been renewed, starting from 12:00 midnight to 4:00 am.



Similarly, the curfew hours in the Bawku Municipality and its environs, located in the Upper East Region, have been extended. The curfew will be enforced from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.



The Ministry of Interior and the government at large reiterate the importance of peaceful coexistence and call on all individuals within these areas to abide by the curfew regulations.



AM/DO