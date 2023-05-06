0
Bawku conflict: Deployment of special force won't solve issues - Assemblyman

Sat, 6 May 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com

The Assembly Member for Missiga Electoral Area, Mr Paul Musah, has stated that the deployment of a special task force to Bawku in the Upper East Region will not solve any issue as far as the conflict is concerned.

Rather, he was of the view that the Government should tackle the issues from the grassroots and ensure that the law works.

His comments follow plans by the Ministry of National Security, in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces and other relevant security institutions, to deploy a special task force to areas within the municipality identified as hot spots of violence.

There has been heightened violence in the Bawku Municipality, between Mamprusi and Kusasi groups, following the enskinment of a rival Bawku Chief on February 15, 2023.

While concerns have been raised over the seeming ineffectiveness of ongoing efforts to address the security situation in the area, the key actors within the country’s security architecture remain hopeful that peace would be restored to the Bawku Municipality.

