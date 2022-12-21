0
Menu
News

Bawku is Ghana’s weakest link that could encourage terrorists attacks – Analyst

Adib Saani 32 Security analyst Adib Saani

Wed, 21 Dec 2022 Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Security analyst Adib Saani has opined that Bawku has become the weakest link in Ghana, where terrorists could capitalize on and activate their activities.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Adib Saani indicated there should be no room for complacency.

”Bawku is our weakest link so far us preventing terrorism is concerned. Bawku could be the most convenient stepping stone for any terrorist group to establish a foothold in Ghana because of the largely lawless nature of the place.”

He said such groups could associate with any of the aggrieved sides in the Bawku conflict.

He added that efforts must be made to prevent such incidents because the problems in Bawku have direct implications for the state’s security.

Seven people were killed in Bawku, Upper East Region, as a result of renewed ethnic tensions between Kusasis and Mamprusis.

According to reports, an alleged killing of an elderly man in Natinga on Saturday, December 17, 2022, resulted in sporadic gunshots, killing five people.

On Sunday, December 18, 2022, a spillover of gunshots killed two people, bringing the death toll to seven.

Adib Saani encouraged the government to work to build peace in Bawku and prevent the situation from escalating.

Source: rainbownradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Related Articles: