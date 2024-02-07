Bawumia Speaks: Kufuor, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Afriyie Akoto among dignitaries at UPSA

Inside the UPSA auditorium before the start of the programme

All is set for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's address to Ghanaians on his vision for the country at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Leading figures across the political divide are at the venue for the address, which is on the theme; "Bawumia Speaks. Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future.”



Almost every stalwart of the ruling New Patriotic Party is at the venue of the programme, the UPSA auditorium; including former President John Agyekum Kufuor, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.



Also present at the event is the leadership of the NPP, almost all the Members of Parliament of the party, representatives of the clergy, organised labour, among others.



The vice president is expected to outline ‘his own vision’ as he puts it, to get Ghana out of the current economic quagmire and lead the country to the dreamland at the event which is being held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).



The national address is also expected to emphasize leveraging technology, data, and systems to foster inclusive economic growth, positioning Ghana as a digital hub for Africa, narrowing the digital divide and applying digital technology and Artificial Intelligence to transform sectors such as healthcare, education, and public service delivery.



See visuals of the dignitaries at Dr Bawumia’s engagement:









BAI/AE



Also, follow the conversations of some angry drivers regarding the new DVLA reforms that require car sellers to be present for registration, on SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.