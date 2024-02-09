Bawumia Speaks: 'Mahama and the NDC must be quivering in their boots' – Owusu-Bempah

Ernest Owusu-Bempah is a Deputy Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party

Ernest Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, a Deputy Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, are now grappled with fear after Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia presented his vision to Ghanaians.

According to him, Dr Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the NPP, has taken the tradition of leaders of the party who have touched nerves of Ghanaian voters with their visions to another level with the presentation of his.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, Owusu-Bempah said that the vice president's incredible address has made him the favourite to win the 2024 election and has created an uneasy calm in the NDC.



On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, outlined his vision for Ghana during his first public address to the nation after he was elected leader of the ruling party.



Among other things, Dr Bawumia promised to cancel some tax measures currently being implemented by the government, including the E-Levy and the Emissions Levy.



Read Owusu Bempah’s full statement below:

Dr Bawumia has shown what he is made of by taking the fight to Mahama



------‐-----------



There is a long tradition, going back at least to Prof Busia, of leaders from our political tradition touching a nerve among voters.



J.A. Kufuor and Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo had their moments, but then Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is on the verge of taking Danquah/Busia politics a notch higher, and into the realms of Sir Winston Churchill, Tony Blair and Barack Obama.



In a speech delivered last night at Ohene Konadu Auditorium - UPSA, the 2024 NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia set out his vision for Ghana and among his policy proposals are far-reaching economic plan to reshape Ghana's socio-political landscape.



Dr Bawumia pointed to devolution tailored to make sure that people's aspirations are reflected in their institutions as an example of how strength could be drawn from diversity.



But he did so in a novel fashion by placing the New Patriotic Party(NPP) at the centre of what he said was a modernising national coalition of voters with a progressive outlook.



Dr Bawumia's polished performance also set out the fiscal rules for the next NPP government, to make sure we have a clear path to sustainable finances. In practical terms, Bawumia's ambitious plan as set out in his speech will grow our economy, making it greener and fairer while creating good, secure jobs in all parts of the country.

From the pledge to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and soaring energy bills, to his pledge to abolish windfall tax on domestic electricity consumption, E-Levy, and Emissions tax, Dr Bawumia dazzled his audience in Shakespearean fashion and insisted that the NPP under his presidency will not waver from putting the Ghanaian economy on secure ground.



Another major takeaway from the speech was his pledge to make National Service optional and the proposal to work with not more than 50 ministers and deputy Ministers.



Truly, Dr Bawumia's policy speech was a rallying call for both economic sanity and good governance



Of course, in underscoring the NPP's reputation as being better at managing the economy,



Dr Bawumia confidently and persuasively fought back against some of the extreme and often dangerous political ideas that have been rammed down our throats in recent years by the NDC.



For further context, several of Dr Bawumia’s proposals are certainly going to boost economic growth by increasing private investment in Ghana. His tax plan would cancel a scheduled increase in the corporate tax rate and would make permanent a temporary increase in the annual investment allowance, making the private sector the engine for growth and stability.



For many, Dr Bawumia is now the next great hope for Ghana, his conservative sensibilities, awesome sense of humor and natural charisma is the political game changer.



In reality, Dr Bawumia is the man for Ghana. His vehicle of influence is his ideas, and those ideas are a modern interpretation of tried and tested economic outlier.

What Ghana need at this opportune time is an exhilarating leader, one who feels fresh, has star quality, and has the right optics. A leader not tainted by corruption. Dr Bawumia has it all. He’s actually incredibly nuanced.



In fact, Dr Bawumia's grasp of detail and nuance, and his assertiveness are a powerful combination – one that could help the NPP consolidate power.



Indeed, the reviews from those who have interacted with Dr Bawumia paint a picture of a personable and competent leader, who is willing to listen and engage with opposing points of view.



There’s a reason Dr Bawumia is the bookies’ favourite for election 2024.



Whatever anyone think, Dr Bawumia is the best Ghana have at the moment.



John Mahama and the NDC must be quivering in their boots.



Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu



Deputy Director of Communications, NPP

