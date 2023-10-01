Bawumia, Wontumi are collapsing the NPP - Kennedy Agyapong

Correspondence from Ashanti Region:

The Asin Central lawmaker and presidential candidate aspirant for the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has descended heavily on the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, better known as Wontumi.



Describing them as dangerous to the party's fortunes, the lawmaker urged party faithful to be vigilant over the two since they were on the verge of collapsing the party.



According to him, factionalism, intimidation, and other utterances made by the two were clear indications of what he was saying.



"Wontumi and Bawumia are collapsing the NPP party. There is no way people should point fingers at someone like me who will always speak the truth to power. They are using intimidation and other dubious means to collapse the party. But we'll never sit aloof to watch them collapse the party. I want to tell them that I have all their secret meetings in my possession. If they dare me or make any mistake, there will be an eye for eye, tooth for a tooth".



He however entreated delegates never to fall for any of these intimidations adding that nobody can do anything to them.

He said, if the NPP wanted to break the eight and have a better future for their generations, the best bet was to vote for him, Kennedy Agyapong.



He disclosed this during a Showdown Health Walk in Kumasi on September 30, 2023.



The walk, which aimed at galvanising more supporters for the presidential aspirant, saw many people troop in to support the course.



The NPP has scheduled November 4th, 2023 for its delegates' conference to elect a flagbearer to face the NDC's John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general election.



