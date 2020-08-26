Politics

Bawumia 'admits' to errors at results fair but dares NDC to provide counter data on website

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has challenged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to put up a counter data on infrastructure on their own website.

The NDC has challenged his presentation at a recently held Town Hall meeting and Results Fair.



However, speaking in a one-on-one interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Dr Bawumia said if the NDC has a different data from what he presented, the opposition party can create a website for Ghanaians to access and assess.



"Within the next two weeks they should put it out," he threw down the gauntlet.



But the NDC "cannot do it because some of the things they are talking about don’t exist. It’s good to criticize but you have to show what you have done . . . NDC is sometimes economical with the truth".



Errors

The Vice President however admitted to the mistakes in his presentation.



If you may recall the NDC accused him of peddling falsehood because some of the projects didn't exist.



In response, he said: "these are easy to amend . . . if the projects don't exist, we will take steps to make sure the input is done; that is what we call transparency . . . there are others who also claim we left some out."





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.