‘Bawumia and Alan will be a fantastic pair’ – Hackman Owusu-Agyeman

Dr Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen

Chairperson of the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hackman Owusu-Agyeman, has called for the pairing of Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Speaking in an interview on Joy News, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang argued that it is important for the party to consider its two most popular people, Dr Bawumia and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen leading the party.



“In fact, if I were to be asked, I would say ideally if we can get the vice president, my own brother Kyerematen, and my own brother Bawumia together it will be fantastic,” he said.



According to myjoyonline.com, he added that the NPP have a responsibility to collaborate and accomplish a common goal. Hence, pairing the two candidates will provide the best results for the NPP in the elections.



“As a political party, our job is to ensure that we are able to work together as people who are of the same stables and for that matter think alike and so I have no problem with that at all,” he explained.

Meanwhile, some prominent names as flagbearer hopefuls include Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Agric Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto – none of them has officially declared their intent.



Kennedy Agyapong and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong as well as one-time Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, have publicly declared their intention to run for the position aiming to break the ‘8’ for the party.



AM/MA