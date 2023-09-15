Bawumia announces One Constituency-One Welfare Office, two other policies for NPP

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

Source: GNA

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced some three policies he intended to implement if given the power by the governing party delegates to contest as Flagbearer and eventually as the President in 2025.

The policies are “One Constituency- One Godfather and mother”, “One Constituency-Ten appointment” and One Constituency-One welfare office,” which he intends to adopt to neutralise the discontentment between the base and the top of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Dr Bawumia announced his intention in an address to delegates of the governing New NPP in the Krachi East constituency of the Oti Region ahead of November 4 election to elect a Flagbearer of the party to contest the 2024 general election.



He explained that the three policies would be implemented to ensure that party members in every constituency were taken care of since they worked hard and brought the party into office.



He said he had observed that when the party formed the government some constituencies did not get appointments from the over 7,000 privileged positions offered by the President and this slowed accelerated development, especially in the orphan constituencies.

Dr Bawumia said he would ensure all Ministers and Chief Executives Officers would adopt one constituency to themselves and ensure that developmental projects were implemented in their respective adopted constituencies.



He said he would create a welfare office in every Constituency for party members to have access to party support, including financial assistance.



He said in his government all 275 constituencies in the country would have the opportunity to be represented in government.



“Party loyalists tell me that when the party is voted into power to form a government, they are left out in the processes of governance,” he said, adding that was why he was coming up with the policies, which he believed if effectively utilised, the party and the government would be well integrated.