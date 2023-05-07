Bawumia arrives in Walewale, set to publicly declare flagbearership bid - Report

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia arrived in his tometown of Walewale on Saturday, May 6, 2023; according to reports received by GhanaWeb from the North East Region.

He arrived in the company of Member of Parliament for the area, Hajia Zuweira Lariba Abudu, and was met with polling station executives.



GhanaWeb has picked indications that as part of his engagements scheduled for today, Bawumia is expected to formally announce his candidature for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership contest.



Bawumia's bid has all but been confirmed in recent weeks after he made a cryptic post "IT IS POSSIBLE," and more recently a confirmation by some Majority MPs that he had formally told them about his dream.



The NPP has announced the opening of nominations for the flagbearship contest which will begin on May 26 and end on June 24, 2023.



The main contest is slated for November 2023.





Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s inclusion in the NPP presidential candidate race brings the official number of people who have declared their intentions to contest to nine.



They include the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; the former Minister of Food and Agric, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie; Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; former MP for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey; and a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.







