Bawumia beats Kennedy Agyapong in Western North region

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia defeated the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, and two others in the Western North region in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.
NPP delegates across the country went to the polls on Saturday, November 4, 2023, to elect their 2024 presidential candidate.
At the end of the contest in the Western North region, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia secured 3138 votes to beat Kennedy Agyapong who polled 2244 votes to become second.
Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto managed to get 25 votes and Francis Addai Nimo also got 7 votes.
The rejected ballot votes were 21.
Check below the full results obtained from the eight constituencies in the Western North region:
Sefwi Wiaso Constituency
1. Kennedy Agyapong = 367
2. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia = 498
3. Owusu Afriyie Akoto = 1
4. Francis Addai Nimo = 2
Rejected = 1
Bibiani Ahnwiaso Bekwai Constituency Results:
1. Kennedy Agyapong = 465
2. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia = 645
3. Owusu Afriyie Akoto = 6
4. Addae Nimo = 0
Rejected = 5
Total valid vote cast = 1,116
Juaboso Constituency:
1. Kennedy Agyapong = 383
2. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia = 277
3. Addai Nimo = 0
4. Afriyie Akoto = 1
Total cast = 663
Total valid vote = 663
Rejected = 2
Suame Dadiaso Constituency
1. Kennedy Agyapong = 74
2. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia = 209
3. Afriyie Akoto = 4
4. Addai Nimo = 1
Rejected = 1
Total valid votes cast = 288
Sefwi Bodi Constituency results:
1. Kennedy Agyapong = 195
2. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia = 216
3. Afriyie Akoto = 1
4. Francis Addai Nimo = 0
Rejected ballot = 3
Total valid votes cast = 415
Aowin Constituency results:
1. Kennedy Agyapong = 232
2. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia = 588
3. Dr. Afriyie Akoto = 8
4. Addai Nimo = 1
Rejected ballots = 4
Sefwi Akontombra Constituency results:
1. Kennedy Agyapong = 190
2. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia = 277
3. Dr. Afriyie Akoto = 2
4. Francis Addai Nimo = 2
Rejected = 3
Bia West Constituency Results:
1. Kennedy Agyapong = 338
2. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia = 428
3. Afriyie Akoto = 2
4. Addai Nimo = 1
Rejected ballot = 2
Total valid votes cast = 771
