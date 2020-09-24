Bawumia begins 2-day tour of Bono region today

Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will from today, Thursday, 24 September 2020 begin a two-day visit to the Bono Region.

The Vice-President, as part of his visit, is expected to visit Bongase in the Banda Constituency.



He will also visit Nsawkaw in the Tain Constituency and cut sod for the construction of a 29-kilometre Sinohydro road project at Sunyani Berlin Top in the Sunyani West Constituency.



At Nkrankwanta, the Vice-President will interact with the chiefs and people and cut sod for the construction of a 10-kilometre Sinohydro road project at Berekum.

He will later interact with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives.



Dr Bawumia is scheduled to be on Nimde3 FM where he will interact with the people of the Bono Region.