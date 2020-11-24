Bawumia commissions 60-bed hospital in Tolon

The hospital is among the six medical facilities which begun three years ago

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned the Tolon District Hospital as part of my three-day tour of the Northern Region.

The 60-Bed Ultra-Modern Hospital for the Tolon District is one of the six medical facilities which begun three years ago.



The other facilities are the 80 Bed Hospital at Somanya in the Eastern Region; 80 Bed District Hospital at Buipe in the Savannah Region; 60 Bed Hospital at Wheta in the Volta Region; 60 Bed Hospital at Sawla in the Savannah Region and a 30 Bed Polyclinic at Bamboi in the Savannah Region.



The Tolon hospital has several departments including the Outpatient and Emergency Department, Inpatient Wards for males, female and paediatrics, Obstetrics & Gynecology (Maternity and Child Health), Surgery including an Intensive Care Unit, Physiotherapy, Pharmacy Diagnostic Services including X-ray, Laboratory, and ultrasound, and a Mortuary.



Commissioning the facility, the Vice President said the interventions made by the government in the health sector have been timely, particularly on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We would have succumbed to the devastating effect of the outbreak of the Corona Virus pandemic but for skilful management of the pandemic by the Ghana Health Service and the health workers,” he added.







