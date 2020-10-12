' Bawumia depicts knowledge and conviction' - Asante Mamponghene

Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Asante Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, has paid glowing tribute to the competence and professional prowess of Vice President Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia.

Vice President Bawumia paid a courtesy call on the Mamponghene ahead of his tour of the Mampong and Sekyere areas on the second day of his Ashanti Regional tour.



In remarks to welcome Dr. Bawumia, the Mamponghene hailed the Vice President's economic competence, adding that, it complemented the leadership of President Akufo-Addo and impacted positively on the country.



"Vice President Bawumia depicts knowledge and conviction. He is an expert in his area of specialty, economics," Daasebre Osei Bonsu II said.



"When you meet professionals who have specialised in their fields of work and they do their work so well, you have to doff off your hat and salute them.

"One of such people is my younger brother Vice President Bawumia. So let us applaud him," he stated.



The Mamponghene said Dr Bawumia has proved that his entry into politics as President Akufo-Addo’s running mate and now Vice President is not merely for politics, but one which is beneficial to the nation.



"He is not working with President Akufo-Addo just for the sake of politics.He is making an impact. Whatever he says is useful and has substance and it is very truthful.Mr. Vice President, go on and continue with your good work."



The Mamponghene also commended the Akufo-Addo led government for the development projects in his area and also requested for a university to be established in Mampong.