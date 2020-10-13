Bawumia details his first encounter with Akufo-Addo, running mate proposal and more

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of Ghana

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has detailed his given details of what transpired during his first encounter with then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo before the 2016 polls.

He revealed that growing up as an economist, he never thought of going into politics, not to talk of becoming a Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.



“When I came back, I worked with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) until I had a call that Nana Addo wanted to meet me. At the time, I had never met him and also didn’t think of politics. For me, I thought he needed data on economics so when I was going for that meeting, I gathered all my economic data so that I will give it to him in case he asked for,” Dr Bawumia narrated his story on Wontumi radio during his visit to the Ashanti Region Monday.



In his exclusive interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia revealed, “we spoke for long but he never mentioned anything about data until finally, he told me he wanted me to be his Vice Presidential Candidate”.



“It was in August 2008 and the election was in December so I was a little shocked when he asked me because I never thought that was going to happen like that”, Bawumia revealed.

Dr Bawumia, however, expressed his gratitude to his boss Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve as running mate for three consecutive times with luck smiling on them in 2016



Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia who had stayed in America for 20 years noted that he only came back to Ghana with his expertise in economics to help build the country at the time.



“When I was coming back to Ghana, I never thought of going into politics, however, I wanted to come and help”. He revealed.



Dr Bawumia was a Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana until he was nominated the Vice president of the NPP in 2008.