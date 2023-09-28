Bawumia encourages eligible persons to register as he tours registration centres

Vice President Dr Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged young Ghanaians aged 18 and above who have not registered for the voters’ ID to participate in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

He urged those citizens who had not yet registered to do so to exercise their franchise in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



He told journalists on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, during a courtesy visit to the Electoral Commission Office and some registration centres in Kasoa, Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central region.



The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, announced a suspension of his campaign tour a few days ago.



A statement issued by Gideon Boako, the spokesperson for Dr. Bawumia, said the Vice President will use the campaign break to visit selected registration centres.



He also asked party supporters to focus on mobilising eligible people to register for their voter’s ID card.

He further entreated all party members to take note and work hard to achieve each constituency’s registration target.



Dr. Bawumia warned the public against the registration of minors.



He noted that both the parents and children could suffer legal and other consequences for entering the register before they are qualified to do so.



“We have received reports from across the country of attempts to register minors in the ongoing Limited Registration Exercise. This is very worrying.



“Apart from the illegality of such efforts, it also amounts to endangering the lives of these children, because if they enter the national records at the wrong age, it will have an effect on them throughout their lives. It means, for instance, that they will be retiring before their actual age. They may not benefit from policies or programmes specifically designed to meet the needs of us. And it may have other unforeseen consequences”, he added.

Meanwhile, the returning officer of the Electoral Commission at Kasoa, Mr. Dominic Abganu, used the opportunity to elaborate on some challenges they were facing in the area.



He further asserted that they can register more than 50 people daily, and the process is moving along very smoothly.



The Limited Voters’ Registration Exercise began on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at all 268 district offices of the commission.



The exercise is nationwide and reserved for eligible Ghanaians who have turned 18 and above to be enrolled on the register.



The registration exercise will end on Monday, October 2, 2023.