Bawumia fails to secure 90% in Ashanti Region as predicted by campaign team

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has beaten his other contenders in Ashanti region after securing 22,205 votes, representing 65.6%. Dr. Bawumia who was earlier projected by his campaign team in the Ashanti region with a 95% victory failed to secure the projection despite winning.



Kennedy Agyapong, his closet contender however garnered 11,390 votes representing 33.7%.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto also secured 167 votes representing 0.5%, followed by Francis Addai-Nimoh who had 0.2% after securing 74 votes.

Team Akoto Afriyie who were confident of beating all odds in the region to crown victory are yet to come out.



Owusu Barnoh Bio who is the Ashanti Regional EC returning officer, making the declaration disclosed that 35,706 delegates were expected to cast their votes and out of that, 33,931 voted with 95 rejected. Total valid vote casts were 33,836.