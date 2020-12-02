Bawumia fires up in his home region to consolidate electoral gains for NPP

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is currently in his home region of the North East for the last leg of campaign activities to ensure that the region becomes one of the strongholds of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The North East Region which has six parliamentary seats is not controlled by either of the parties as the NPP holds three while the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) holds the same number.



Whereas the NPP has Walewale, Nalerigu-Gambaga and Bunkpurugu Constituencies, the NDC holds the Yunyoo, Chereponi and Yagaba-Kubore Constituencies.



But Dr Bawumia who is optimistic the region could eventually become another NPP stronghold is spending the last week of voting to consolidate the electoral gains of the party in order to ensure this is not a mirage.

He has been telling residents that the 2020 polls is critical and determines the future of the country, warning that any mistake to vote for the National Democratic Congress(NDC) would erode the significant gains made by the Akufo-Addo led administration.



The future of Nana Akufo-Addo is a bright future. Don’t let that go because if you go back to NDC you will go back to ‘Wahala’, you will go back to a dark past. We want a bright future not a dark past and that is why we have to vote for Nana Akufo-Addo”, he urged



“NDC was here and for eight years what they left you with was one school block. We have been here for four years and you have seen the developments that are taking place in terms of the CHPS Compounds, the on village one dams, the teachers quarters, electricity that is being extended…this all is just within four years”. He emphasized.