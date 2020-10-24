Bawumia gives a new twist to the meaning of NPP, NDC positions on ballot paper

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

A new meaning to the positions of the ruling NPP and opposition NDC on the ballot paper has emerged as Vice President Bawumia has explained that the number one position of NPP on the ballot paper signifies one step forward in Ghana’s development while the number two position signifies two steps backwards in Ghana’s development.

The Vice President made these comments during the launch of the ‘IAM4NANA’ fundraising campaign to support Nana Akufo-Addo prior to December elections.



“We don’t want to repeat that dance; one step forward two steps backwards. Interestingly and by the grace of God, when the balloting numbers came, he is number one. NDC is number two. If you choose NPP you are going to take a step forward. If you choose NDC you are going to taking two steps backwards. And that is what it is. One step forward and two steps backwards.



That is the choice Ghanaians face and we have to make sure that we protect the gains that the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has brought to Ghanaians. We can’t risk our free SHS, the jobs, NABCO and all the policies”.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has today launched the ‘IAM4NANA’ fundraising campaign to support Nana Akufo-Addo prior to December elections.



The party has outlined a series of activities to raise fund to support the campaign. Some of these platforms include the website iam4nana.com, shortcode, adopting a polling station, among others.