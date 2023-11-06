Bawumia has a realistic chance of winning against NDC - Hamid

Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, CEO of NPA

Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), has emphasised that Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia has a realistic chance of defeating former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), in next year's general elections.

He acknowledged that it would not be an easy victory, but if Dr Bawumia is elected as the presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), he will emerge victorious against the NDC's John Dramani Mahama.



Dr Abdul-Hamid noted that the political landscape has evolved since 2000, making elections more challenging, but he believes Dr Bawumia can succeed by presenting messages that resonate with Ghanaians.



Speaking after casting his vote at the NPP's headquarters in Accra on November 4, 2024, the former Minister of Information stated that the ground appears favourable for the NDC due to the absence of an NPP candidate.

He mentioned that after the election, the dynamics would change, and data would be compared extensively.



Dr Abdul-Hamid emphasised that the comparison would be conducted sector by sector to show which government has worked for the people and whether they have improved or exacerbated the situation of Ghanaians over the past two decades.