Bawumia has never spoken about running mate - Sammi Awuku debunks promise claims

National Lottery Authority (NLA) Director General, Sammi Awuku, has clarified that there have been no discussions within the camp of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia about appointing a running mate.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM on October 2, 2023, he emphasized that Dr. Bawumia is focused on the upcoming November 4 elections and has refrained from mentioning a running mate throughout his political journey.



"I can also speak with authority that, at no point in time have we spoken about a running mate matter, never, at the campaign level, whether private or public, official or unofficial. We are now waiting for November 4, so how do you discuss a running mate when you don't know your fate?" he said.



He further elaborated that the decision to select a running mate, as per the party's constitution, is a matter that comes into consideration only after Dr. Bawumia secures the position of the flagbearer.



He stated that in consultation with the national council, both the candidate and the council will deliberate on the choice of a running mate.



It may be recalled that the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, alleged that seven Ashanti Regional MPs had been promised the vice presidential slot by fellow flagbearer contender Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Bawumia will contest for the flagbearer slot along with three other contenders, including Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addia-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the leader of the party.







AM/GA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



