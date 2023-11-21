Bawumia holds the key to repositioning Ghana – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has asserted that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the only person who can transform Ghana.

Speaking at a campaign event at Nalerigu, on Monday, November 20, 2023, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, indicated that it is this belief that has led to Dr Bawumia becoming the first New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate from the northern part of Ghana.



He added that the vice president is the only person who can get the country out of the current economic quagmire.



“In Bawumia we have tremendous belief, that with him this country would experience a turnaround. He is the one with the key. He is the one with the key to repositioning this country. And that is why all of us are following him.



“So, colleagues, we have seen the merits in Dr Bawumia, we have come together from the south, from Ashanti, from Greater Accra, from Eastern Region, from Bono, from Ahafo, from all over to produce for you Dr Mahamudu Bawumia,” the majority leader said.



He further stated that the people of Ghana would never regret making Dr Bawumia the president of Ghana.



“… at God’s own appointed time, he is going to put him at Jubilee House and you will see the benefits that would ensue from the administration of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to our your youth, our children and our children’s children.”

Watch his remarks in the video below:





Election 2024: We believe Dr. Bawumia holds the key to repositioning the country. - Majority Leader #ElectionHQpic.twitter.com/Z7PjdY2q5A — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) November 20, 2023

