Bawumia inaugurates office complex for Offinso-North District Assembly

The ultra-modern office complex is designed to coordinate and enhance activities

The Vice-President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has inaugurated an ultra-modern office complex at Akomadan, to bolster the administrative work of the Offinso North District Assembly.

The government-sponsored project is designed to coordinate and enhance activities of the decentralized departments under the Assembly.



The District, which was carved out of the Offinso Municipality, had since its creation been running its administrative activities from rented premises.



This has come with its own cost as it drained the financial resources of the Assembly.



Alhaji Dr. Bawumia gave the assurance that the Nana Akufo-Addo-led Administration would not relent in its agenda to provide District Assemblies with the requisite resources for effective work.

He tasked the Assembly to strive to take advantage of the new facility to increase its output.



According to the Vice-President, infrastructural growth remained one of the priorities of the government, therefore, it had sunk substantial amounts of money into the construction of various facilities to meet the development needs of the citizenry.



He asked the Assembly to take good care of the newly-constructed edifice to help serve the purpose for which it was built.



Nana Dr. Kwaku Duah, Nifahene of the Offinso Traditional Area, appealed to the government to up efforts at improving the road network at the District to open up the area for investment and farming activities.