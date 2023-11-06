Bawumia is Akufo-Addo's third-term - Development economist

President Akufo-Addo officially handing over to Dr Bawumia as flagbearer of the NPP

A development economist and senior lecturer at the University of Development Studies, Tamale, Dr Michael Ayamga, has described the election of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a representation of the third term of the sitting president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the ideals upon which the vice president is riding are the very ones of the sitting president.



“Many people know that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is Akufo-Addo’s third term and that the powers that he brought are firmly rooted in the circles and in the structures that brought President Akufo-Addo to power and that has anchored him in government so far.



“So, he is more or less, another Danquah faction of the party going in the name of the Dombo faction of the NPP, which is the weakest, and probably the lamest structure in the party. And so, if you look at these things going forward, you have to get worried,” he explained.



Dr Michael Ayamga made these observations known when he spoke to JoyNews on the morning of Monday, November 6, 2023, and monitored by GhanaWeb.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo officially handed over to his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), on Saturday, November 4, after the latter won the party’s primaries.

Dr. Bawumia becomes the first-ever presidential candidate of the NPP, which, until now, had been tagged by many as a Christian cum Akan party.







