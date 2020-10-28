Bawumia is Ghana’s best technocrat Vice President - Vladimir Antwi-Danso

Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso was speaking at a durbar of Chiefs and people of Anum

Dean of Academic Affairs of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso, has hailed the contributions of Vice President Bawumia to the success of the Akufo-Addo government so far.

Speaking at a durbar of Chiefs and people of Anum during the visit of the Vice President to the town, Dr Antwi Danso, who is a native of Anum, said Dr Bawumia's understanding of issues and governance as a technocrat has complemented the President so well.



"Dr Bawumia is the best technocrat who has ever been the Vice President of this country," Dr Antwi-Danso said.



"Oh yes, there is no two ways about that. He is the best technocrat to ever be the Vice President of Ghana."



Making a case for more development for his people, Dr Antwi Danso stressed that, Dr Bawumia, as an astute technocrat, understands the development agenda of President Akufo-Addo so the people of Anum will get their share.



"You understand governance. We know we will get our fair share of development because as the best technocrat to be the Vice President, you understand all the social intervention policies of President Nana Akufo-Addo."

He also lauded the Akufo-Addo government for continuing the NPP's tradition of bringing social interventions to the people of Ghana.



"In the history of social interventions in Ghana, if you take out Kwame Nkrumah, the NPP is next. What Kufuor started is what Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is continuing."



"We, the people of Anum are very grateful to the government for the road you are fixing for us and other projects."



"I have been involved in lobbying and we are very grateful to the government for its response."