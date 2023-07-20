11
Bawumia is a better Christian than most Christians - Allotey Jacobs

Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has bemoaned the religious campaign against Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Allotey Jacobs descended heavily on those playing the Muslim card against Dr. Bawumia, thus claiming the NPP will lose the next elections with him leading them.

The critics argue, with Ghana largely populated by Christians, Bawumia being a Muslim will hinder the party's victory in the 2024 elections.

But Allotey Jacobs has dispelled this impression that the Vice President's Islamic background is a threat to the NPP's electoral fortune.

He insisted that Dr. Bawumia is "more Christian than those Christians. He is far a better Christian than those who beat their chest saying that they are Christians. Bawumia is a more Christian than the Christians despite he being an Islamic person or a Muslim".

He touted Bawumia as the right leader for the NPP and cautioned his attackers to stop their attacks.

He made these comments during Peace FM's panel discussion programme "Kokrokoo" on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

