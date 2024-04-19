Bawumia is a better thinker than Mahama on any scale – Salam Mustapha

Salam Mustapha is the National Youth Organiser of the NPP

Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has asserted that the flagbearer of his party, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is miles ahead of his major contender for the pending 2024 elections, John Dramani Mahama, when it comes to the person with the capacity to lead Ghana.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia has a track record which shows that he has the capacity to come up with solutions to the nation’s problems, as compared to former President John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“By any accord, by any scale of judgment, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is far much a better thinker than John Dramani Mahama.



“And on the balance of it, If you compare the two men, John Dramani Mahama cannot match Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in any way,” he said in an interview on Angel FM on April 17, 2024.



The NPP national youth organiser also said that Mahama has been president before and failed at it, unlike Dr. Bawumia.



He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to give the vice president the chance to lead the country come December 7, 2024.

“Mahama has been a president before and we saw what he did. He could not do the job. Bawumia has not been president before and that is why we are pleading with Ghanaians to give him the chance to lead the country,” he added.



Dr. Bawumia is a better thinker than Sergeant Lee Mahama



