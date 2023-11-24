Bawumia is a ‘damaged’ candidate without credibility – Fifi Kwetey

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed confidence in his party's chances of securing power in the 2024 elections.

Speaking in an interview on Joy News on November 23, 2023, Kwetey attributed the NDC's optimism to what he referred to as the "damaged candidacy" of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Kwetey accused Bawumia of falling short of the expectations set during his initial foray into politics, particularly in the realm of economic issues.



“Congratulations to him [Dr Bawumia] for emerging as a flagbearer of the NPP. We in the NDC welcome it because we are not being complacent but we are totally sure that we are facing a damaged candidate.



“A candidate that has been exposed for who he is. A candidate who made all kinds of pretence created the impression that he was some kind of economic messiah, but the reality today as the Bible will call it, he has been found wanting. He has been weighted in the balances and found wanting completely,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said.



Kwetey also accused Dr. Bawumia of lacking credibility and that he could not be trusted.

The NDC General Secretary contended that the recent presidential primary results of the NPP, where Bawumia secured 61.43% against Assin North MP Kennedy Agyapong's 37.41%, highlighted the vulnerability of the Vice President's candidacy.



"The margin by which the Vice President polled to emerge as victor was slim, thereby proving our point that the NDC has the upper hand come 2024," Kwetey emphasized.



