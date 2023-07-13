Bawumia is better than Mahama in all aspects – Maurice Ampaw

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, has restated his support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the most suitable candidate to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 elections.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia possesses the qualities necessary to not only compete but to also defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



Speaking on his Mmra Ne Abrabo Mu Nsem programme on Wontumi TV on July 9, 2023, he highlighted Dr. Bawumia's track record and argued that John Mahama would be unable to surpass him in any aspect of his life achievements, including personal and professional accomplishments.



"Bawumia means to squeeze, so when you vote for him, he will squeeze all of them, he will squeeze Mahama," Ampaw said.



"For Bawumia, Mahama is really afraid of him. Mahama cannot beat him in any way - economics, communication, personality, intelligence in terms of movement. Now Mahama is almost 70 years old and he is weak.



"When it comes to the choice of wives, Samira is a lady, do you understand? Also, when it comes to digitalizing the economy, he can't. It is Bawumia's time."

Ahead of the NPP’s November presidential primary, ten candidates including Bawumia and John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen have been crisscrossing the country courting the support of party delegates.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as part of his campaign has promised to appoint 10 party members from each constituency into government positions when elected flagbearer and subsequently president.



Alan Kyerematen on the other hand has stated that his tenure will see all delegates of the party being placed on a monthly salary and a social security policy.



The other contenders in the race are MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joe Ghartey, a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku, a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko.



Completing the list are a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.





