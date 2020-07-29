Politics

Bawumia is frustrated, we don’t have time for his 'concert party' questions - Asiedu Nketia

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The comparitive analysis of economic achievements between former President John Mahama and President Akufo-Addo championed by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has been described as symptoms of a deeply frustrated person.

To Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Bawumia is acting out frustrations through a display of concert party antics by the fielding of such economic questions.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, he opined that Dr Bawumia appears not to be conversant with his duties as Vice-President.



“Dr Bawumia does not know his responsibility as a Vice President and that is why he is going about engaging in concert party. I have gone out of my way to enumerate the responsibilities of the Vice President and I thought he pick lessons from that, but it seems he did not,” he jabbed.



“He is still displaying concert party antics . . . the devil finds work for idle hands. Because he does not know his job description, he is jumping all over the place trying to fit into the governance system," Asiedu Nketia slammed.



He added that “at one breath, he is a examiner asking questions and at another point in time he is an Economist talking about economic issues. This is a sign of frustration; he really does not know why he is a Vice President. If you don’t know where you are going, any road will take you there”.



The NDC Chief Scribe however said that his party is focused and will not allow Dr Bawumia’s frustration to mislead them to engage in any frivolous economic banter, and charged him (Vice-President) to go and seek out his co-equals.

“ . . we will not allow his frustration to mislead us; we will not leave our work to respond to his frustration by talking about his questions. If he wants to ask questions, he should look for his class because he is not match for Naana Opoku-Agyemang”, he mentioned.



The Vice President, on Tuesday, reminded former President John Mahama that the 2020 Presidential elections is a choice between his eight year record as Vice President and President and the three and a half year record of Nana Akufo-Addo as President.



Former President Mahama has been making a series of promises in an attempt to woo Ghanaians, but in a post on his official Facebook page, Dr. Bawumia reminded the former President that Ghanaians will judge him by his "terrible record as President", not by his new-found promises.



"The choice Ghanaians face on December 7th is between John Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Thankfully both of them have records. John Mahama was Vice President and President for 8 years and Nana Akufo-Addo has been the president for three and half years.



"It is not about what you say in opposition. It is about what you did in government. What matters ultimately to Ghanaians is how these two leaders were able to manage the economy and alleviate the suffering of the people when they were given the opportunity to serve," the Vice President wrote.

