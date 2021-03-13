Bawumia is permitted to marry four wives – Vice President’s Office

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia

The Office of Vice President has stated that per Islam practice, the Vice President is permitted to have up to four wives.

The was statement contained in a release by the Vice President Office denying a certain Ramatu as one of the wives of Dr Bawumia who has been kept away from the public.



The statement said, “for the avoidance of doubt, the Vice-President has only one wife, his dear Samira Bawumia and they have been married for 17 years even though his religion permits him to marry up to four wives.”



The statement further indicated that Dr Bawumia has never met or seen the said Ramatu, let alone make her his wife and that her personality can be best described as “a figment of the imagination of people trying hard to tarnish the image of the Vice-President for their own purposes.”

Read the full statement below:



