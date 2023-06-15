9
Menu
News

Bawumia is the candidate we know - Hawa Koomson declares her support

Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister Of Fisheries And Aquaculture Development Social Fisherfolks Support.j Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson

Thu, 15 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has said that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is the NPP’s best bet for breaking the 8 in the 2024 polls.

The minister stated that Dr. Bawumia has the charisma and qualities the New Patriotic Party requires to fill the shoes of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Hawa Koomson also added that the second gentleman of Ghana is the candidate of the NPP who can transform the fortunes of the country and that’s why majority of the NPP MPs are supporting him.

Hawa Koomson, who is also the MP for Awutu Senya was speaking on Asempa FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.

“Have you asked yourself why majority members of parliament are supporting Dr. Bawumia? Have you asked yourself this question before?” she quizzed.

“He is the only person who can change this country,” she added.

NPP MPs like Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Frank Annoh Dompreh, Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama among others have tipped Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to become the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV





You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:





ABJ/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi
Defence Minister, CDS found guilty of Contempt of Court
IGP petitioned to investigate Sinare Brothers, others
Ghanaian teenager beats father to death in New York – Report
Why Adwoa Safo was absent from Parliament - Spokesperson explains
Related Articles: