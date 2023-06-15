Bawumia is the candidate we know - Hawa Koomson declares her support

Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has said that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is the NPP’s best bet for breaking the 8 in the 2024 polls.

The minister stated that Dr. Bawumia has the charisma and qualities the New Patriotic Party requires to fill the shoes of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Hawa Koomson also added that the second gentleman of Ghana is the candidate of the NPP who can transform the fortunes of the country and that’s why majority of the NPP MPs are supporting him.



Hawa Koomson, who is also the MP for Awutu Senya was speaking on Asempa FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.



“Have you asked yourself why majority members of parliament are supporting Dr. Bawumia? Have you asked yourself this question before?” she quizzed.



“He is the only person who can change this country,” she added.

NPP MPs like Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Frank Annoh Dompreh, Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama among others have tipped Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to become the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV











You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:









ABJ/WA