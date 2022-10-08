15
Menu
News

Bawumia is the incoming president of Ghana - Henry Quartey declares support for vice president

Greater Regional Minister, Henry Quartey New Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey

Sat, 8 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey, has expressed his support for the presidential bid of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumi.

The MP, who is also the Greater Accra Regional Minister, while speaking on behalf of the Municipal Metropolitan and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) from his region at the birthday event of Dr. Bawumia in Accra, on October 7, intimated that the MMDCEs and himself are solidly behind the vice president.

He also admonished all persons who are not on the ‘project’ of the vice president should join it as soon as possible so that they can lead the vice president to the ‘promise land'.

“We are here, apart from joining you to celebrate your birthday, to also assure you that we are with you at dawn, morning, afternoon, evening and we are ready to journey with you to the final election ‘Insha Allah’.

“My MMDCEs and I assure you that we are sojourning with you to the final destination and by the grace of God we shall get to the land of Canaan.

“… today is 7, I count and I count and I count that I ‘Insha Allah’ one of the 7’s that will come in 2025 by the grace of God, we will be at the Independence Square. By the 7th January 2025, ‘Insha Allah’ is excellence, not the vice president, incoming president of the Republic of Ghana will be at the independence square,” he said.

Watch Henry Quartey’s remarks below:



IB/FNOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How top government officials served food at Bawumia’s 59th birthday party
These are the best paid coaches at the 2022 World Cup
Asamoah Gyan opens up on relationship with Andre Ayew
How East Cantonment Pharmacy boss, other big men beautify Kwahu town
Gambaga Witch Camp survivor speaks at Norway conference on witch-hunting
Anas takes on Charles Bissue over misleading claims on galamsey fraud exposé
Heward-Mills shielding bishop who impregnated wife of junior pastor - Kwaku Annan
Posterity will judge Akufo-Addo meanly if we do not win galamsey fight - Gabby
Conflicting reports on whether or not police have arrested viral baby flogger
Mahama should be the last person running down the judiciary – Kwabena Agyepong
Related Articles: