Bawumia mobbed at Langbinsi, says it’s a sign of a massive win for NPP

A massive crowd turned up to welcome Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

A record-breaking and enthusiastic crowd on Thursday night ushered Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to the North East Regional town of Lagbinsi to the shock of many.

Mr Bawumia who is currently in his home region putting finishing touches to his campaign to consolidate the gains of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and ensure that all the seats in the area are won by the party, has in the last few days been interacting with the chiefs and people.



On reaching Langbinsi from Gambaga where a durbar was held in his honour, Dr Bawumia and his entourage were given an exceptional welcome by residents who filled the main lorry station to capacity and forced others to sit on the top of roofs just to listen to him.



The main road was crowded making vehicular movement to and from Walewale difficult as security details had a hectic time moving residents to pave way for travellers to pass.



Moved by the show of love, Dr Bawumia did not mince words in appreciating the gesture by his kinsmen and revealed that it is a clear manifestation of a massive win for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Your warm reception is a manifestation that I have come home. It is also an indication you will retain the current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Hajia Alima Mahama as your Member of Parliament. I really appreciate this show of love to me and it is a sign that we are winning massively”, he said.



According to him, residents have seen the differences between the current NPP administration and the Mahama led government and it is obvious that the Akufo-Addo has done more in fewer years than was achieved in eight years of the previous government.



“You have seen what John Mahama has done and what Akufo-Addo has also done and there is no doubt that what Akufo-Addo did is more beneficial to you than what Mahama did. You can make your own judgement. I would therefore urge you to turn up in your numbers and vote massively on Monday for President Akufo-Addo and Hajia Alima so we will continue to do more for you,” he urged.