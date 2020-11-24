Bawumia mobbed by massive crowed as he ends 3-day Northern Regional tour

Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia addressing the crowd

Business and commercial activities came to a standstill in the Savelugu constituency of the Northern Region on Monday evening when Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ended his 3-day tour of the region.

With news filtering into the constituency of his arrival, Dr. Bawumia was met by thousands of residents who thronged the principal streets of Savelugu to catch a glimpse of him and listen to his message of hope ahead of this year’s election, amidst



Chants of “4 more 4 Nana”, “Free SHS" among others could be heard by the large crowd gathered at the venue.



In the company of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Savelugu Abdul-Samed Muhamed Gunu, Dr. Bawumia first paid a courtesy call on the Yoo Naa who is the Paramount Chief for the Savelugu traditional area Abdulai Yakubu Andani V.

He also commissioned a new block at the Savelugu Senior High School prior to the mini-rally.



However, the Vice President in his address underscored the need for residents to give the New Patriotic Party a second term.



“We were hungry under NDC because Mahama who is our brother told us the meat was finished and left with bones. He was eating and left us to starve for almost eight years in power outages, the rising cost of living, and many others. Today he wants us to return him power by voting for him to starve us after Akufo-Addo fed the majority of Ghanaians. Parents no longer under pressure to pay views of their wards in secondary school because there is free SHS by a president who has a vision like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Let us not be deceived by his sweet talk. Vote for Akufo-Addo, a man of vision for Ghana and vote for Abdul-Samed Muhamed Gunu as your MP. These two won’t eat all the meat and leave bones for us”, he stated