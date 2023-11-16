Bawumia must directly manage Kennedy Agyapong for NPP to win 2024 - Vim Lady

Kennedy Agyapong (L) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (R)

Television presenter, Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, has weighed in on the internal dynamics of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stating that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia needs to directly manage his relationship with Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, to be able to secure victory for the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

According to her, anytime Kennedy Agyapong, who was a strong contender for the flagbearer position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), feels left out in the party, he might also take the path to destroy it.



Following the NPP's election of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the party's flagbearer, on November 4, 2023, Vim Lady stressed the significance of addressing divisions within the party, particularly ensuring a healthy relationship with Kennedy Agyapong who has a grassroots appeal.



“Bawumia must manage Kennedy Agyapong because of the grassroot support that he’s got and the fact that he got 37% in the vote, you can't dismiss that. He [reference to Bawumia] must manage him. Everybody knows Kennedy Agyapong’s temperament, so you don't want to get on the wrong side of him so that he goes off,” she stated.



Elaborating on her point, Vim Lady stressed the importance of direct communication between Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong.



To her, the vice president must invest in engaging directly with the Assin Central MP.

“Managing him in terms of relationship. The communication channel between Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong should be on the level of both of them. There should not be any subsidiary agent between them. He should talk to him directly, and make sure there are no communication barriers between him and Kennedy Agyapong.



“He should go to him, deal with him one-on-one. Give him that sense of contentment that you are not out to get him, there is no antagonism, no animosity and he will be a key campaign manager etc,” Vim Lady added.



She continued: “Any time Kennedy Agyapong feels left out, any time he feels victimised, there is a tendency for him to go all out to destroy everything, just like Alan did.”



She made this known in an interview with KSM on his KSM Show.



