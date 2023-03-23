Bawumia now rents crowds to do what he failed to do – Mahama’s aid

Joyce Bawah Mogtari (left), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (right)

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, special aid to former President John Dramani Mahama, has accused Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of hiring crowds to make up for his failings.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Bawah Mogtari said that Bawumia, after being touted as an economic messiah, has driven the country into a ditch.



She added that not only is Ghana facing an economic meltdown under the watch of Bawumia, but the menace of corruption has become the order of the day in the government.



“Not long ago, Dr. Bawumia was said to be an economic whiz kid, hand-picked to fix Ghana’s economic woes.



“Today, having failed woefully and with corruption at an all-time high, our vice president now rents crowds to do for him what he has failed to do for the good people of Ghana,” the tweet read.



It is unclear whether Bawah Mogtari was reacting to a viral video of a booing incident at the enskinment of the new overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jawu Soale, on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Both Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and ex-President John Dramani Mahama were present at the enskinment of Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jawu Soale in Damango, a suburb of the Savannah Region,



The viral video, which GhanaWeb has sighted, showed a section of the crowd at the event hooting as Mahama was descending from the stage he was on together with other dignitaries, including Vice President Dr Bawumia and the Jinapor brothers, to address the crowd.



The people hooting, even though they were a small section of the crowd, could be seen clapping and screaming, “away, away, away”.



It is not clear who the hooting was directed at or why it started, but the MP for the Damango could be seen urging the crowd to remain calm. The hooting stopped and the former president delivered his address amid cheers and applause from the crowd.



View Bawah Mogtari’s tweet plus a video of the booing incident below:

Please watch this clip in detail: JJ was never hooted at in Volta; Kufuor was never hooted at in Ashanti; Atta-Mills was never hooted at in Central; Nana Addo has never been hooted at in Eastern; Someone has been hooted at in his own Gonjaland - Damango. Hmm! pic.twitter.com/m86LpN38kf — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) March 22, 2023

