Bawumia rose on the back of enormous popularity on cheap, fake, lies, propaganda - Mahama's aide

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has accused Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of gaining popularity through "fake and cheap" means.

This comes in response to Bawumia's recent comments asserting that John Mahama lacks understanding of the 24-hour economy policy he proposes.



During an interview on GHOne TV's State of Affair, Joyce Bawah Mogtari said that Vice President Bawumia should acknowledge the ground-breaking nature of the 24-hour economy policy.



"Don’t forget that this is a man who rose on the back of enormous popularity on cheap, fake, lies and propaganda. As I always say, he must be missing out on all the attention because he is not sounding as special as he used to," she said.



Mogtari suggested that Bawumia should reflect on his strategy and comments, considering the level of criticism he puts forth.



“If the vice president will reflect very carefully on his strategy going forward, if he will reflect very carefully on his comments going forward and if he will probably reflect more carefully. The level of criticism he actually puts out there and for any other person to think differently from him, I am sure it will do him enormous good.

“I hope that his handlers will pay very close attention. Coming from a man who touted himself as a man who has all our solutions, he ought to have to realize that this is indeed the ground breaking conversation,” she added.



The proposal of a 24-hour economy by the NDC Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has attracted a lot of interests, leading most of the major conversations in the country.



