Bawumia's flagbearer candidacy a must to break the 8 - David Asante Boateng

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Managing Director of the Ghana Publishing Company, Mr. David Asante Boateng has said Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's candidacy as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party will be a significant force that will help the party break the 8 in 2024.

According to the strong Bawumia advocate, his stance is validated by the result of the NPP special delegates election held over the weekend.



Mr. Asante Boateng is however calling for a unified National Patriotic Party (NPP) front in the lead-up to the 2024 election.



Concerned about internal divisions, Mr. Asante Boateng highlighted the need to put aside personal interests and support Bawumia's leadership.



Speaking on Ekosiisen on Asempa FM with a focus on the NPP's accomplishments under Nana Addo and Bawumia's administration, he urged the party's leadership to prioritize solidarity, shunning the influence of political merchants who could potentially undermine the party's prospects.



According to him, other aspirants in the flagbearership race should throw their weight behind Dr. Bawumia in the interest of the party.

"We respect the political processes, we respect the democratic principles. But what will be the recommendation of the NEC of the NPP for the two clashing individuals gearing up for a run-off? Even at the party head office, Dr. Bawumia won convincingly. What does this say? It is okay to give up in politics so we should not consider what the NDC is saying. We love the party but until we win the 2024 election to get the mandate and power to govern, all our good intentions cannot manifest," Mr. Asante Boateng said.



He argued that "If Nana Addo had not won the 2016 election, Ghanaians would not have benefited from the Free SHS and the planting for food and jobs policies. So my appeal is that it is in the interest of the other contesting men to surrender and support Dr. Bawumia."



