Bawumia’s running mate: It's not your time yet – Prof Osafo tells Nana Akomea

Professor Smart Sarpong, a Senior Research Fellow at Kumasi Technical University, has asserted that the Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC), Nana Akomea, is not yet ready to partner Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as running mate for the 2024 elections.

According to Professor Sarpong, family members and allies of Nana Akomea have convened to discuss the possibility of him being considered for the slot. However, their consensus seems to be at odds with Nana Akomea's public declaration of interest in the role.



Speaking on a panel discussion on November 29, 2023, Professor Sarpong explained that the family meeting convened under the banner of the "Insutam Development Committee," expressed the consensus that Nana Akomea's time is not ripe for assuming such a crucial role despite his public declaration of interest in the position



"Now that both the NDC and NPP have chosen their flagbearers, conversations about running mates will be a priority. As of now, both Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia or former President John Dramani Mahama has been contemplating their potential running mates.



“Even though the national council committee must approve the appointments, history shows that the flagbearer's choices are generally not rejected,” he said.



He added “Some of the names being considered are interesting and have the potential. Yesterday, my uncle, Kwesi Pratt, expressed his happiness that Honorable Dr. Kwabena Kokofu has been mentioned among the potential running mates but for my elder brother, Nana Akomea I would like to appeal to you; he is my elder brother and those mentioning his name.

“When we, as a family, convened to discuss about his readiness, we did not agree. His time is not now. We gathered as the Insutam Development Committee. Although he is a fine gentleman with great potential, the timing is not right for him. Therefore, I urge them to leave him for us; his time has not yet come."



Nana Akomea, who is also a leading member of Bawumia’s campaign team has expressed his desire to be selected as Dr. Bawumia's running mate.



Akomea believes his selection as running mate could enhance the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) chances against the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) contender, John Dramani Mahama, in the upcoming elections.







AM/DO

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.