General News

Bawumia’s wired laughter which annoys and excites in equal measure

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Laughter they say is good for the soul and Ghana’s Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not an exception when it comes to laughing at any given moment.

No matter the function, Dr Bawumia is known for his cheerful demeanor, not forgetting his satiric jabs to his critics.



The vice president is also known for making sarcastic statements that “rattles the feathers” of his opponents from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



This, he has displayed on several platforms and the most recent of all is his public appearance on August 18, 2020 where he addressed the nation at a Town Hall Meeting on some government infrastructural projects.



Despite the importance of his speech, Dr Bawumia laced it with his usual political digs and the “very weird” laughter.



Touted as a novice when he first emerged into the political scene, Dr Bawumia who served as a Special Assistant to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana quickly learned the reins of politics.



Despite the disappointment of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2012 general elections, the duo lived to fight another day.

In 2016, there came a brewing wind of change in the nation that witnessed the arrival of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia ticket winning the general elections.



Over the last three years as Vice President, Dr Bawumia is known for championing majority of the ruling NPP’s digital transformation agenda.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb has compiled some instances where the Vice president moved the audience with his ‘famous’ laughter.



Watch the video below





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.