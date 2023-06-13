Bawumia sets the records straight on British citizenship allegations

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during his swearing in

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has refuted allegations that he holds British citizenship.

This claim is being fuelled by details of the vice president on the British government's Companies House website, where Dr. Bawumia is recorded to have indicated that he is a Brit.



But the vice president has stated that some of the details about him on the website are wrong.



According to him, he stated clearly that he is a Ghanaian on the form he filled out for Companies House when he was the director of the Ghana International Bank, a subsidiary of the Bank of Ghana in London, UK.



A copy of the Companies House's form filled out by Dr. Bawumia in 2006, which the vice president’s office shared with GhanaWeb, showed that he wrote that he was Ghanaian.



All of Dr. Bawumia’s details captured on the website were the same as the ones he wrote on the information form, except for his nationality and the date he resigned, which were not on the form.

GhanaWeb has reached out to Companies House and the British High Commission in Accra for clarification on the matter, but both entities have not responded yet.



The record of the vice president on the Companies House website showed details of when he was the director of the Ghana International Bank.



It indicated that the Ghana International Bank was still active in the UK, but Dr. Bawumia resigned as the director.



He was appointed on October 18, 2006, and he resigned on April 15, 2009.



His residential address was stated as House No. 48, 6th Estate Road, Kanda Estates, Accra, Greater Accra, Ghana.

The vice president’s occupation was recorded as a banker, and his nationality was British.



View the form Dr Bawumia filled out plus his records on the British government’s companies house below:







Read the full details originally published by find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk





