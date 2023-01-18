Bawumia should step out of flagbearership race - Former NPP general secretary

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

Nana Ohene-Ntow, a former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia must step aside in the flagbearership race of the party for the 2024 elections.

According to him, Bawumia cannot be the presidential candidate of the NPP because he has blood on his hands regarding the current state of the Ghanaian economy.



He added that most Ghanaians even blame the vice president more than President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the happenings in the economy, and his plans to contest might not augur well for the party.



“… when people complain about the economy under our government now, they talk much less about our President Akufo-Addo and they talk much more about the vice president… a lot of the bashing that people have had against our current government in terms of the economy has been directed at the vice president.



“There are a lot of criticisms (against the vice president). If you go and put the same face on your ballot paper and you ask the people, the majority of whom are complaining about this person then it means that you are forcing the people that whether they like it or not they should vote,” he said in a JoyNews interview on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, which was monitored by GhanaWeb.

He suggested that Dr. Bawumia should step out of the upcoming presidential primaries and explore his presidential ambitions for elections other than the 2024 elections.



Ohene-Ntow added that unlike the former Minister for Trades and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, who has stated his intention of contesting in the NPP presidential primaries, Bawumia has age on his side and can contest in presidential elections later than the 2024 elections.







