Vice President and flagbearer hopeful, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia suspends campaign

The campaign team of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has put on hold its campaign activities.

The decision is aimed at enabling the Vice President to visit selected centres where the Limited Voter Registration Exercise is ongoing.



A press release, signed by Spokesperson Dr. Gideon Boako, stated that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will utilise this campaign break to visit designated Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) registration centres.



“Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will use the campaign break to visit selected E.C. Registration centres and encourage all party faithful to focus on mobilizing eligible persons to register for their voter’s ID card,” the release stated.



He also urged member of the party to actively take part in the exercise to get their names captured in the Electoral Commission’s register.



“The campaign entreats all party members to take note and work hard to achieve each constituency’s registration target.”



Before the campaign suspension, Dr. Bawumia had been actively engaging with constituents in the Western North Region.

During his visit, he inspected the registration process at the Enchi district of the EC, monitoring the ongoing limited voter registration exercise. This registration exercise is scheduled to conclude on Monday, October 2, 2023.



