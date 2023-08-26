Bawumia sweeps Northern Region, Ken beats Alan

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Correspondence from the Northern Region:

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia swept 47 out of the 51 votes in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Super Delegates Conference in the Northern Region.



Dr Bawumia polled 47 votes while Kennedy Ohene Agyapong polled two votes to beat Alan Kyeremanten who polled just one vote. The rest got zero.



Many supporters of the party expressed shock as they expected the Vice President to sweep all the votes in a region considered one of the strongholds of Dr Bawumia.



Abdulai Abdul Aziz, an NPP Member told GhanaWeb that even though the Vice President swept the votes, he expected it to be 100 percent.



“We expected it to be a unanimous endorsement for Dr Bawumia, our Chairman promised him 100 percent, unfortunately, we lost four votes from our number,” he said.

Another party member who gave his name only as Rashid said he was surprised that Alan Kyeremanten was beaten by Kennedy Agyapong who he claimed was not as popular as the former Trades and Industry Minister in the region.



“Don’t get me wrong but we all thought Alan was more popular than Ken but for Ken to get more votes than him? That is surprising and shocking because Alan has been contesting this election since 2007” Rashid said.



FINAL RESULTS FOR NORTHERN REGION



Dr Bawumia: 47



Hon Kennedy: 2

Hon K.Agyepong: 1



1 rejected



The rest polled 0



