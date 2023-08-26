Bawumia sweeps Upper West Region Special voting with landslide victory

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has made light of the NPP's Special Voting to emerge as the victor in the Upper West Region by polling 23 out of the total votes cast.

His closest contender, Mr. Kwadjo John Alan Kyeramaten followed with 4 votes from the total votes cast whilst Dr. Owus Afriyie Akoto, the former Agricultural Minister managed 3 votes with Kennedy Agyapong getting 2 out of the total votes cast.



Supporters of the vice president are in a jubilant mood over the outcome of the polls hoping the same results would be replicated nationwide to position the Veep well towards winning the ultimate on November 4, 2023.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





