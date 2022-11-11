Bawumia to lead NPP fundraising drive for party's polling station officers

Bawumia and NPP chairman Stephen Ntim

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that he's committed to embark on a fundraising effort to support the party's agenda of registering all members to help with its data and membership analyses as well as membership registration, especially with the registration of polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, constituency executives, regional executives and the national executive committee.

Dr Bawumia noted that ministers, members of parliament, appointees, patrons and other party supporters will be contacted to support the fundraising exercise.



The vice president made this known on Wednesday, November 9, when he paid a working visit to the headquarters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Accra.



Dr Bawumia also thanked the national officers of the Party for the cordial reception and congratulated them for their respective electoral victories during the National Delegates Conference.



He expressed his belief in the executives and noted that they have the qualities to manage the affairs of NPP.



He indicated that the party-government engagements will help close the gap.

Vice President Bawumia also indicated to the party leadership his cardinal job of assisting his boss, President Akufo-Addo, to execute his mandate.



He also outlined some of the major policies he spearheaded like the implementation of the government's digitalisation agenda, the Sino-hydro deal which has led to the actualisation of facelifts of roads and interchanges, paperless ports, the enhanced mobile money interoperability, one constituency one ambulance, among others.



He again pledged the government's commitment to addressing prevailing economic conditions in the country and assured that mitigation measures are being put in place to relieve citizens of any plight regardless of the external shocks.



The national chairman, for his part, praised the vice president for his visit and urged him to continuously support party activities and assured him of the party's unalloyed support to the government and will continue to help the government succeed.



Dr Bawumia was received by Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim, the national chairman; Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary; Mr Smith Buttey, 1st Vice Chairman; Alhaji Masawudu Osman, 2nd Vice Chairman; Rita Asobayire, 3rd Vice Chairperson; Dr Charles Dwamena, National Treasurer; Mr Salam Mustapha, National Youth Organiser; Aziz Futah, Nasara Coordinator; William Yamoah, Director of Finance and Administration and other national officers.