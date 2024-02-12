Bawumia was untruthful about the cause of his father’s death - Inusah Fuseini

Inusah Fuseini Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has accused Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of being untruthful about circumstances surrounding the death of his own father, Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia.

According to him, Dr Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), faked the events that led to Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia's death during the presentation of his vision to Ghanaians on Wednesday, February 9, 2024.



Inusah Fuseini, a former minister of lands and natural resources, said that he knew Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia and he died a natural death, and not because of his sickness, as suggested by his son.



“Let's interrogate what Bawumia has said. And one thing that clearly, I was not enthused about, was when he tried to link his father's death to lack of drones and blood. Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, who I knew very well, and I know Bawumia very well, did not die from anaemia.



“He didn't die from anaemia. He died a natural death. At the time Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia died, most of his contemporaries had already exited. So, what was he trying to say, to also fake and lie about the death of his father?” he quizzed.



The former Tamale Central legislator, who made these remarks in an interview on Citi TV, on February 11, 2024, added, “Politics is about trust. When you betray the people's trust, you don't deserve to occupy a political office.”



He said that the vice president is becoming known for lying to the public and cannot be trusted.

“I will give you many instances… Bawumia himself had said in March 2016, when we were still campaigning for the 2016 elections, that 'even though John Dramani Mahama had brought an end to dumsor, he didn't deserve credit for it', on your sister station. Then in his speech, you say that 'we fixed dumsor'. That's dishonesty to the extreme now,” he added.



What Dr Bawumia said?



The NPP flagbearer during the presentation of his dreams to Ghanaians as president, narrated how his father died after his family futilely tried to find him blood for transfusion.



He said that this experience made him resolve to bringing the medical drone delivery technology to Ghana.



“Ladies and gentlemen, I remember with so much pain when my father underwent an operation in Tamale Teaching Hospital. He was losing blood that night and the doctors were trying to get blood for him. We rushed to the blood bank but it was closed.



“I tried to get the phone number of the one in charge and made several calls to no avail. We were running against time and by the morning my dad had died,” he narrated.

The vice president added, “That painful experience is forever with me. So, when I heard about the Zipline drone technology that could deliver blood and 36 other medicines in an emergency, I was determined to get it for Ghana to save many lives that are needlessly lost.”



BAI/AE



Meanwhile, watch the most recent episode of The Lowdown GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.