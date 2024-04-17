Bawumia will use our gold to back the cedi to make it stable – Richard Ahiagbah

Vice President Dr Bawumia

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications, for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged Ghanaians to consider the candidacy of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the 2024 presidential elections in December.

Ahiagbah highlighted Bawumia's potential to bring stability to the Ghanaian Cedi, emphasizing his plan to utilize the country's natural resources, particularly gold, to back the currency.



Ahiagbah expressed confidence in Bawumia's ability to lead Ghana towards economic stability.



“Be Bold with Bawumia. He will use our gold to back the cedi to make it stable. This is a Bold solution to stabilize the cedi.



“Depreciation will be a thing of the past because the cedi will be sufficiently stable under Bawumia. I pledge to be bold with Bawumia. Have you?” he said in a Twitter post on April 16, 2024.



The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana as of April 16, 2024, show that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 12.9907 and a selling price of 13.0037.



At a Forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 13.35 and sold at 13.65.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 16.1942 and a selling price of 16.2117.





